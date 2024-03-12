Underdog Restaurant and Sports Club Coming Soon to Lake Highlands in Dallas, Texas
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Underdog Restaurant and Sports Club, the ultimate destination for sports, entertainment, and delicious food, will be opening its doors spring 2024. Underdog is nestled in Lake Highlands at the intersection of Skillman Street and Abrams Road. The address is 6750 Abrams Rd Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75231.
Underdog is a multi-purpose entertainment venue with ample bar seating, lounge areas, a dining room, a large DJ booth for late-night vibes, and a second bar with open-air access to the wide patio.
The expansive L-shaped bar is surrounded by 35 TVs and a 15-foot LED video wall. The game area features four large Brunswick pool tables and dart boards
Chef Ben Maulsby's culinary creations at Underdog will feature a fusion of trendy bar bites, artisanal pizzas, delectable sandwiches, and gourmet burgers. Chef Maulsby has honed his culinary craft in Dallas over the past sixteen years, showcasing his expertise at popular Dallas establishments like Happiest Hour and within the Harwood Hospitality group. His culinary journey has led him through renowned hotels such as the Hilton Anatole and The Statler Hotel.
The owners of Underdog bring a wealth of diverse experience to the table. Prajwal Chhetri is a U.S. Army Veteran with a background in software development. Ross Edinboro has over twenty-five years in hotel, restaurant, nightlife venue, and sports bar management. Bachan Tiwari is a seasoned entrepreneur with over a decade of experience owning multiple successful businesses. Together, their combined expertise promises to elevate the hospitality experience at Underdog to new heights.
