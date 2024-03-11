Battery Separators Market worth $13.0 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 15.7% says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Battery Separators Market is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2023 to USD 13.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The primary function of battery separators is to separate the positive and negative electrodes by utilizing a polymeric membrane positioned between the charged anode and cathode. Widely applied in consumer electronics, industrial settings, and the automotive industry, these separators play a crucial role in battery technology.

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) ENTEK (US) Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China) SK ie technology (South Korea) Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) UBE Corporation (Japan)

Driver: Increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in the renewable sector

Increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in the renewable sector Restrain: Proper storage and transportation of batteries

Proper storage and transportation of batteries Opportunity: Battery usage in energy storage devices

Battery usage in energy storage devices Challenge: Lack of government support and infrastructure in emerging economies

The Lead-acid battery is expected to account for the largest share of the battery separators market, by battery type, during the forecast period, in terms of value.

By end-use, the automotive segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

Polyethylene, by material, is expected to account for the largest segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on battery type, the lead-acid segment accounted for the largest share during 2023 to 2028. Lead-acid batteries are widely used in renewable energy like solar and wind power, excellent in high current capacity and starting internal combustion engines. Beyond renewable energy, they are adaptable in automotive and telecommunications, powering vehicles and ensuring reliable communication networks. Their interest emerges from cost-effectiveness, safety features, and recyclability. Surging demand for lead-acid batteries drives market growth, increasingly pivotal in the battery separators market. As technology evolves, these batteries remain adaptable, maintaining relevance in traditional and emerging applications.

Based on material, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the overall battery separators market during the forecast period. Polyethylene stands out as a thermoplastic material, offering diverse crystalline structures like high-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, and linear low-density polyethylene. These polyethylene separators play a crucial role in manufacturing batteries for consumer electronics and high-power applications. As the demand for consumer electronics and powerful batteries continues to rise, this is further expected to drive the battery separators market.

Based on end-use, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the overall battery separators market during the forecast period. The rise of electric vehicles, powered by lithium-ion batteries, has been a major factor. Lithium-ion batteries are favoured for their efficient energy storage in electric cars. With increasing environmental regulations and norms, the demand for electric vehicles is expected to grow and driving up the need for lithium-ion batteries and, consequently, battery separators. This has resulted in a significant growth in demand for lithium-ion batteries, which in turn has boosted the demand for the battery separators market.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is the largest market for battery separators, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The region includes both emerging nations like China, Japan, and India. Asia Pacific has become a focus for automobile manufacturing, benefiting from recent infrastructure development and industrialization in its emerging nations. These factors have created new opportunities for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), contributing to the continued growth of this region for the battery separators market.

