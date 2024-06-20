Edward Andrews Device Repairs Expands its Reach with a New Location in Kangaroo Point, Brisbane
EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward Andrews Device Repairs, a renowned leader in the electronic device repair industry, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location in Kangaroo Point, Brisbane. This expansion is part of the company’s ongoing effort to provide convenient, top-quality repair services to customers across Australia.
Situated in the heart of Kangaroo Point, the new store is designed to offer a comprehensive range of repair services for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. With state-of-the-art repair facilities and a team of highly skilled technicians, Edward Andrews Device Repairs is well-equipped to address all types of electronic device issues, ensuring quick and efficient service.
"The opening of our new location in Kangaroo Point marks a significant milestone in our mission to offer accessible and reliable repair services to more customers," said Ed Andrews, CEO of Edward Andrews Device Repairs. "Kangaroo Point is a vibrant community, and we are excited to become a part of it. We look forward to extending our tradition of excellence in device repair to both new and existing customers in the Brisbane area."
To celebrate the grand opening, Edward Andrews Device Repairs will be hosting an event at the Kangaroo Point store, offering special promotions and discounts to welcome the community. The company invites everyone to visit the new location, meet the team, and experience the high-quality service that has made Edward Andrews Device Repairs a trusted name in the industry.
The new store in Kangaroo Point is a testament to Edward Andrews Device Repairs’ commitment to growth and customer service. By expanding its presence, the company aims to not only meet the increasing demand for professional device repair services but also contribute to the local economy by creating jobs and engaging with the community.
For more information about Edward Andrews Device Repairs, the new Kangaroo Point location, and its services, please visit the website.
About Edward Andrews Device Repairs
Edward Andrews Device Repairs is a premier provider of electronic device repair services, with a reputation for delivering exceptional quality and customer satisfaction. Specializing in the repair of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and a wide array of electronic devices, the company prides itself on its expert team, cutting-edge technology, and fast turnaround times. With multiple locations across Australia, Edward Andrews Device Repairs is dedicated to making high-quality repair services accessible to all.
Eddy Andrews
Situated in the heart of Kangaroo Point, the new store is designed to offer a comprehensive range of repair services for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. With state-of-the-art repair facilities and a team of highly skilled technicians, Edward Andrews Device Repairs is well-equipped to address all types of electronic device issues, ensuring quick and efficient service.
"The opening of our new location in Kangaroo Point marks a significant milestone in our mission to offer accessible and reliable repair services to more customers," said Ed Andrews, CEO of Edward Andrews Device Repairs. "Kangaroo Point is a vibrant community, and we are excited to become a part of it. We look forward to extending our tradition of excellence in device repair to both new and existing customers in the Brisbane area."
To celebrate the grand opening, Edward Andrews Device Repairs will be hosting an event at the Kangaroo Point store, offering special promotions and discounts to welcome the community. The company invites everyone to visit the new location, meet the team, and experience the high-quality service that has made Edward Andrews Device Repairs a trusted name in the industry.
The new store in Kangaroo Point is a testament to Edward Andrews Device Repairs’ commitment to growth and customer service. By expanding its presence, the company aims to not only meet the increasing demand for professional device repair services but also contribute to the local economy by creating jobs and engaging with the community.
For more information about Edward Andrews Device Repairs, the new Kangaroo Point location, and its services, please visit the website.
About Edward Andrews Device Repairs
Edward Andrews Device Repairs is a premier provider of electronic device repair services, with a reputation for delivering exceptional quality and customer satisfaction. Specializing in the repair of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and a wide array of electronic devices, the company prides itself on its expert team, cutting-edge technology, and fast turnaround times. With multiple locations across Australia, Edward Andrews Device Repairs is dedicated to making high-quality repair services accessible to all.
Eddy Andrews
Eddy Andrews Consulting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other