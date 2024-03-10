Submit Release
Collaborate with Fiji Pocket Guide this May!

Exciting news! Fiji Pocket Guide, Fiji’s premier online travel guide with a readership of 2.7 million yearly, is gearing up for a major update. Robin (Operations Manager) and Laura (Editor in chief) will be travelling across Fiji for the entire month of May 2024, focusing on the Suncoast, Suva, Pacific Harbour, Coral Coast, Kadavu and Nadi.

This is a unique opportunity for your business to gain unparalleled exposure. Your business is probably already listed on their site as their coverage is extensive; however, we invite you to send them famil offers, industry rates, or site visit invitations to refresh your content on this fantastic platform.

Don’t miss out on this chance to showcase your offerings to a vast audience. Contact them directly at hi@southpacificpocketguide.com today to lock in your participation. They are finalising their itinerary and would love to include your business in their journey across Fiji’s stunning destinations.

Act now to be part of their comprehensive guide update and connect with millions of potential visitors. Let’s make May a month to remember for Fiji tourism!

