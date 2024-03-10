MK Nature Center Evening Lecture Line up

Rob Tiedemann, Ph.D. and chair of the Boise River Enhancement Network (BREN) will be at MK Nature Center on March 14th at 6:30pm for a lecture that will explain how BREN volunteer efforts to gather, clean, and germinate black cottonwood seeds will help mitigate climate change along Idaho's rivers. This lecture is free and open to the adult public.

Upcoming lectures include:

April 11th-Pronghorn of Idaho. IDFG Wildlife Biologist Jake Powell will tell us all about one of North America's most interesting animals. 6:30 pm. Free and open to the adult public.

May 2nd IDFG's Canine Unit. Senior Conservation Officer Craig Michelson and his K9 partner Blue will be telling and showing us how they work together to fight wildlife crime in Idaho. 6:30 pm. Free and open to the adult public.

MK Nature Center is located at 600 S. Walnut Street Boise, Idaho 83712 and is adjacent to the IDFG headquarters building with the same address. Questions? email sara.focht@idfg.idaho.gov