Check out the MK Nature Center's evening lecture series lineup

March 14 Rob Tiedemann, Ph.D. and chair of the Boise River Enhancement Network (BREN), will be at the MK Nature Center at 6:30 p.m. for a lecture that will explain how BREN volunteer efforts to gather, clean and germinate black cottonwood seeds will help mitigate climate change along Idaho's rivers. This lecture is free and open to the adult public. 

April 11 Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist Jake Powell will tell us all about one of North America's most interesting animals — the American pronghorn. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the adult public.

May 2 Fish and Game's Canine Unit Senior Conservation Officer Craig Michelson and his K9 partner, Blue, will be telling and showing us how they work together to fight wildlife crime in Idaho. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the adult public.

The MK Nature Center is located at 600 S. Walnut Street in Boise and is adjacent to the Fish and Game headquarters building with the same address. Email sara.focht@idfg.idaho.gov if you have any questions. 

