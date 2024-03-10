Arabian Yachting Launches Exclusive Corporate Event Packages Amidst Dubai's Sparkling Waters

Arabian Yachting launches corporate event packages in Dubai, offering luxurious yacht experiences for any size gathering with customizable options.

Dubai, UAE, March 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabian Yachting, the prestigious yacht rental company known for its luxurious maritime experiences, today announced its new initiative offering specialized corporate event packages. Businesses looking to host memorable events can take to the sea with Arabian Yachting's fleet of sumptuous yachts, designed to accommodate gatherings of any size, from intimate board meetings to magnificent corporate galas.

In the heart of one of the world's most dynamic cities, Arabian Yachting sets the stage for corporate occasions unlike any other. Arabian Yachting is the premier choice for yacht rental Dubai . With its exclusive corporate event packages, businesses can now host their events on one of Arabian Yachting's elegant yachts while enjoying the sparkling waters of Dubai. The company offers a wide range of customizable options. The new packages offer a sea of possibilities, enabling large-scale event hosting with all facilities and infrastructure managed within the company's eminent fleet. Every aspect of the event, from gourmet dining experiences to engaging water sports and classy event decorations, is meticulously tailored to provide high-profile guests with an exclusive and refined setting.

"Our commitment to excellence has fostered Arabian Yachting's reputation as Dubai's leading yacht rental service," said Otis Beil, CEO of Arabian Yachting. "With our new corporate event initiative, we're inviting companies to transcend traditional venues and immerse in luxury at sea. Our experienced crew prioritizes safety, privacy, and customization, ensuring each event is as exceptional as the panoramic views of Dubai's coastline."

Corporate clients interested in Arabian Yachting's services can anticipate the combination of superior comfort, state-of-the-art facilities, and the promise of a distinctive and sophisticated experience. The company's expertise and dedication to crafting personalized itineraries position Arabian Yachting as the premier choice for companies wishing to make a splash with their upcoming events.

With the launch of these new corporate event packages, Arabian Yachting continues to expand its services and cater to the ever-growing demand for unique and upscale experiences in Dubai. The company's long-standing reputation for excellence in the yacht rental industry positions it as a top choice for those seeking exceptional events at sea.

As companies look towards alternative venues to host their events, Arabian Yachting's luxurious yachts present the perfect solution. Amidst Dubai's sparkling waters, businesses can create unforgettable moments and leave a lasting impression on their guests. Experience the Arabian Yachting difference today and elevate your next corporate event to new heights.

About Arabian Yachting

Founded in 2010, Arabian Yachting is a premier yacht rental company based in Dubai, UAE. With a fleet of luxurious yachts and an experienced crew dedicated to providing the highest level of service, Arabian Yachting offers unparalleled maritime experiences for private charters, corporate events, and special occasions. For more information on Arabian Yachting's services and packages, please visit https://arabianyachting.com/.

Contact Information:

Arabian Yachting Media Relations

Email: media@arabianyachting.com

Phone: +971 588193579

Website: https://arabianyachting.com/





Attachment