Vietnamese businesses join vegetarian food fair in Hong Kong

VIETNAM, March 10 -

HONG KONG — Vietnamese businesses joined some 300 exhibitors at the 10th Vegetarian Food Asia (VFA) that took place in China’s Hong Kong from March 8-10 to promote vegetarian and green lifestyles in Asia.

A wide range of Vietnamese organic products were on the showcase at the fair for the first time.

According to Deputy Director of Cau Ke Tra Vinh Wax Coconut Processing Company Limited (VICOSAP) Lam Ngoc Tu, she brought to the fair 10 lines of wax coconut products, which were exported to the US, the UK, Japan, and China’s Taiwan and Hong Kong, so as to seek more vegetarian consumers.

Other Vietnamese products such as coffee, cashew nut, noodle and dried fruits also won the interest of Hong Kong customers.

Chief Representative of Guangdong Import-Export Association in Vietnam Kelvin Chau said that he took Vietnamese firms to the fair so that they could have opportunities to access the Hong Kong market, and through which to enter the Chinese market.

Organised for the first time in 2015, the VFA has become the largest and most comprehensive showcase of vegetarian and eco-friendly living in Hong Kong. It has drawn the participation of companies from many countries worldwide, including China, China’s Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

At this year event, vegetarian, vegan and plant-friendly guests had the chance to explore the latest vegetarian movements in Asia with various seminars and workshops. It also offered an opportunity for producers and businesses to promote connectivity so as to launch naturally organic products to the market to meet increasing demand of the consumers. — VNS