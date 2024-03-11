gamescom latam countdown 2024 takes place on June 26th and will be presented by the brazilian host Tiago Leifert
Opening show will feature trailers for AAA and indie games and will have interviews led by LeifertSAO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- gamescom latam 2024 is getting closer. The Latin American edition of the biggest games event in the world will have a grand opening show, gamescom latam countdown 2024. The show will be hosted by Tiago Leifert, who will present several announcements to the public. The gamescom latam countdown takes place on June 26th, at 6:30 pm BRT, and will be officially broadcasted on the gamescom latam YouTube channel.
For one hour, gaming enthusiasts will have the opportunity to watch trailers of AAA and independent games that have never been seen before and also watch exclusive interviews led by Tiago Leifert directly from the stage of the opening show. Furthermore, gamescom latam countdown will present the main highlights of the event, which will take place for the first time in Brazil.
In addition to all the news and announcements fans and the community will be able to participate in an unique meet & greet session with Tiago Leifert, which will take place on June 29th, at location São Paulo Expo. The presenter will also be present on the other days of the event.
Tiago Leifert’s career and passion for gaming
Tiago Leifert began his journalistic career as a reporter for an amateur football program. Before working at Globo, when he became known throughout Brazil, he worked at NBC. Leifert also presented Pro Rad on Globo and began his cycle in the world of games on Esporte Espetacular, in which he presented game articles.
Leifert gained notoriety when he became the presenter of Globo Esporte and made more space for video game articles in some editions of the program. The journalist was also the main commentator for the FIFA video games (FIFA 13 to 20). He later founded the program Zero1, focused on video games and the geek universe, receiving some guests such as professional esports teams. He was also a presenter on Big Brother Brasil and currently has a YouTube channel where he does game reviews and a football program on YouTube, 3 in the Area. The journalist was honored with several awards and nominations for previous work on Brazilian television.
“The arrival of gamescom in Latin America is the most important news of the year for our community. It will be a privilege to present and co-produce the opening show, an incredible opportunity to show our passion for games to the whole world”, says Tiago Leifert, presenter and journalist.
Tickets for gamescom latam 2024
The first batch of tickets is now available and visitors are able to purchase tickets valid for single visits on Thursday (27), Friday (28), Saturday (29) or Sunday (30) or the combo of 4 tickets for 4 days of event (Thursday to Sunday). The value of the first batch for single days is R$ 150 for a full ticket, R$ 75 for a half-price ticket and the combo costs R$530 a full ticket or R$265 for half-price.
There is also the option of a social ticket for visitors who wish to make a donation of R$10 to AbleGamers Brasil, an NGO that combats social isolation and promotes accessibility through games. The donation amount will be added to the final ticket price, the price of the social ticket for a single visit is R$95 and the combo with 4 tickets (Thursday to Sunday) is R$345.
gamescom latam, which takes place from June 26th to 30th, at São Paulo Expo, will have several activations and attractions such as game testing from gamescom latam BIG Festival, brazil panorama, world panorama, presence of major publishers, talks, meet & greet with influencers, access to the board games area, a store with collectibles, eSports championships and activations, the possibility of meeting artists in artists’ alley and much more. Tickets will be available through the official gamescom latam website.
About gamescom latam
gamescom, the world's largest computer and video games event and Europe's largest business platform for the gaming industry, has also arrived in Latin America. In 2024, gamescom latam takes place in São Paulo, Brazil, from June 26th to 30th. The BIG Festival, the largest games festival in Latin America, will take place at gamescom latam. The event is jointly organized by Koelnmesse, Omelete Company, BIG Festival and licensed by game.
damien sarrazin
HomeRun PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok