Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Death of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna and Two National Guardsmen

WASHINGTON – Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following statement on the death of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna and two National Guardsmen.

“We are devastated by the tragic death of Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna, a heroic public servant who lost his life Friday in a helicopter crash while on a Border Patrol mission in Texas. Two National Guardsmen were also killed, and one National Guardsman was seriously injured.

“Every single day, our Border Patrol Agents place themselves in harm’s way so that the rest of us can be safe and secure. My thoughts, and the deepest condolences of our Department, are with Agent Luna’s family, loved ones, and colleagues, and with those of the National Guardsmen who lost their lives. We hope for the injured servicemember's swift recovery, and hold our National Guard colleagues and their families in our thoughts as well.”