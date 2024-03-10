Empire Yachts Announces An Expanding Fleet And Introduces Shared Yacht Tours In Dubai With Exceptional Rental Offers

Empire Yachts expands its fleet and introduces shared yacht tours in Dubai, offering luxury sea experiences with competitive rental offers.

Dubai, UAE, March 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Yachts, a trailblazer in Dubai's luxurious maritime charter industry, is delighted to announce a significant enhancement of its exclusive fleet with the integration of new, state-of-the-art yachts ready for yacht rental Dubai and shared experiences. Simultaneously unveiling competitive yacht rental pricing, the company continues to set the standard for unparalleled sea voyages across Dubai's pristine waters.

Synonymous with elegance, sophistication, and unmatched quality, Empire Yachts offers both locals and tourists an opportunity to indulge in the lavishness of seafaring adventures. With the latest expansion, clients can choose from a broader array of vessels tailored to individual preferences and desires, whether it’s a romantic getaway or a grand oceanic celebration.

"The dedication to maintaining a fleet that represents the pinnacle of nautical luxury is why Empire Yachts stands out," said a company spokesperson. "Our new fleet additions showcase our commitment to offering various options that will fit every client's demand for superior and affordable yacht experiences."

Beyond their notable private charters, Empire Yachts is pleased to introduce new shared yacht tour Dubai, designed to foster a sense of community and accessibility while maintaining the exclusivity that Empire Yachts is renowned for. These group escapades open the doorway to experiencing the grandeur of the sea without the need for a private booking, allowing more guests to enjoy Dubai's skyline from the serene blue waters.

To complement the expansion of its fleet and services, Empire Yachts presents the most competitive pricing in the Dubai yacht rental market, ensuring that their unforgettable sea tours are accessible to a broader audience without compromising on service or experience.

About Empire Yachts:

Empire Yachts has carved a niche within Dubai's maritime industry as a charter company owning its fleet, enabling it to set benchmarks and provide the highest quality yachting experience. Based in the United Arab Emirates, it prides itself on delivering exclusive charter experiences aboard hand-picked, top-tier yachts.

Empire Yachts' renowned crews consist of highly skilled individuals from around the globe, boasting over 20 years of global yachting experience. The company excels with a strong ethos of safety, luxury, and exceptional customer service. Each crew member is rigorously trained to exceed expectations, ensuring a seamless, safe, and luxurious voyage for all guests.

To explore the new fleet, shared tours, and discover the best yacht rental deals in Dubai, please visit https://empireyachts.com/

Contact Information:

Empire Yachts Media Relations

Email: media@empireyachts.com

Phone: +971 588193579

Website: https://empireyachts.com/





Attachment