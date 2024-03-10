Statement from Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller on Helicopter Crash and Death of U.S. Border Patrol Agent in Texas

We are heartbroken by the devastating loss of Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna, as well as National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia, in Friday’s helicopter crash near Rio Grande City, Texas.

We mourn alongside Agent Luna’s family, including his wife and two children, parents, and brother. We will continue to provide them with strength and support from their CBP family. We will forever honor Chris’s service, and we will never forget his and family’s tremendous sacrifice.

The thoughts and prayers of the entire CBP workforce are with the U.S. Border Patrol and the National Guard, with the National Guardsman who is recovering from serious injuries, and with all impacted by this tragedy.