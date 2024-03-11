Data Center Infrastructure Market is anticipated to reach US$5.991 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.58%
The data center infrastructure market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.58% from US$3.158 billion in 2022 to US$5.991 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the data center infrastructure market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.58% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$5.991 billion by 2029.
Datacenter infrastructure refers to the IT devices, equipment, and technology utilized by IT and international corporations for data storage and network operations. The market is expanding as a result of worldwide colocation and cloud networking demand, which is being driven by the increasing volume of data required by data centers.
The data center infrastructure market is growing due to increased demand for servers, computers, networking equipment, security components, storage capacity, and data center management software. The aging IT infrastructure is unable to handle current data volumes, prompting organizations to implement intelligent physical infrastructure technologies.
The advent of cloud service providers, who provide effective networking equipment for data storage and consumer access, has aided the market expansion of data center infrastructure. Colocation centers also have a sizable market share due to the need for massive data storage spaces among IT and international corporations.
For example, Interxion, a major supplier of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe announced that dedicated connectivity to Google Cloud Platform will be accessible across Europe via its Cloud Connect.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the data center infrastructure market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2024, NTT, a worldwide provider of IT infrastructure and services, launched a new data center campus in India. The facility is located in the Noida data center corridor of Delhi, NCR.
According to the firm, it offers seamless access to major public cloud providers, is carrier-neutral, and is networked with NTT's other data center sites to ensure minimal latency. The six-acre site will have two data centers with a total critical IT load capacity of 52.8 MW.
The global data center infrastructure market, based on different solutions is categorized into- hardware, software, and services. Data centers host and process data and applications with hardware such as servers, storage systems, networking equipment, and power and cooling systems. Servers host and process data, whereas storage systems keep it on hard disc drives, SSDs, and SANs. Networking equipment enables communication and data transfer. Data Centre Management Software improves data center infrastructure performance, whereas Virtualization Software builds virtualized environments to increase resource utilization. Security software defends data, applications, and infrastructure against cyberattacks.
Data center infrastructure services include installation, setup, and deployment by suppliers or third-party providers. Maintenance and support services guarantee that systems are reliable, function well, and are secure. Consulting services offer strategic advice for optimizing infrastructure.
The global data center infrastructure market, based on end-users is categorized into- cloud provider, enterprise, and colocation provider. Cloud providers are firms that offer cloud computing services such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS via large-scale data centers. Examples include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and IBM Cloud.
Enterprises are companies and organizations that develop and manage their own data centers, either on-site or in third-party colocation facilities, to support their internal IT infrastructure, applications, and business activities by storing and processing information.
Customers can benefit from colocation providers' data center infrastructure housing and maintenance services, which include stable power, cooling, security, and connection. They may also provide managed hosting, remote support, and network services. Examples include Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, and CoreSite.
North America is home to many digital entrepreneurs, and there is a huge demand for cloud computing and Internet of Things technology. Reliable data center facilities are required to manage these sophisticated technologies, and the US economy's rapid development is likely to stimulate expansion.
The United States, with its IT industry as the largest private sector employment, is increasingly relying on data centers for its hyper-scale platforms, while the country's market expansion is fueled by increased use of these services.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global data center infrastructure market that have been covered are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft, Eaton, Intel Corporation, Siemens, Hitachi, Ltd., and FriedHelm Loh Group (Rittal – The System).
The market analytics report segments the global data center infrastructure market using the following criteria:
• By Solution
o Hardware
o Software
o Services
• By End-User
o Cloud Provider
o Enterprise
o Colocation Provider
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Microsoft
• Eaton
• Intel Corporation
• Siemens
• Hitachi, Ltd.
• FriedHelm Loh Group (Rittal – The System)
