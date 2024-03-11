Industrial Enzymes Market is estimated to reach US$5.978 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.83%
The industrial enzymes market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.83% from US$3.102 billion in 2022 to US$5.978 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the industrial enzymes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.83% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$5.978 billion by 2029.
The market for industrial enzymes is expanding significantly due to the vast range of sectors that use them. Enzymes function as biocatalysts, quickening chemical reactions to improve industrial operations' sustainability and efficiency. The food and beverage, detergent, biofuel, textile, and pharmaceutical industries are important industries that use industrial enzymes. The growing use of economical and environmentally friendly production techniques is driving demand for enzymes since they provide advantages like lower energy usage, less waste, and better-quality products. Market expansion is further driven by technological advancements in biotechnology and enzyme engineering. The industrial enzyme market is expected to rise in the future due to the increased focus on eco-friendly solutions and bio-based products.
The market for industrial enzymes is expanding because these enzymes are essential for improving production processes in a variety of industries. Biocatalysts sourced from biological materials, such as enzymes, catalyze chemical reactions to maximize sustainability and efficiency. Industrial enzymes are particularly beneficial to the food and beverage, detergent, biofuel, textile, and pharmaceutical industries. Since enzymes allow for lower energy usage, waste minimization, and higher-quality products, their broad acceptance is driven by the need for economical and environmentally beneficial production processes. Technological developments in biotechnology and enzyme engineering are driving up market expansion even further. The industrial enzyme market is expected to grow steadily as sustainable practices and bio-based solutions become more and more important.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Novozymes revolutionized the industry in November 2022 when it unveiled the first enzymatic corn separation technology, enabling starch producers to run their mills more profitably than they could have with mechanical separation alone. Frontia® Fiberwash is a first-generation enzyme that helps plants boost starch output, decrease energy expenditures, and enhance CO2 emissions. This enzymatic solution has become a standard in the industry, and over one-third of the world's corn used to generate starch is treated with it. Through strong cooperation and discussion with the starch sector, Novozymes realized that there was still untapped potential for enzymatic corn separation.
Based on product, The market was dominated by the carbohydrase category. It can be attributed to its growing usage in a variety of industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. Its primary function is that of a catalyst, turning carbohydrates like fructose and glucose into sugar syrup that can be utilized in the food beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.
Based on the source because plant-based enzymes can solve certain dietary restrictions and allergies, there is an increasing demand for them. Plant-based enzymes can be viable substitutes for those who are intolerant to lactose or who adhere to religious or cultural dietary restrictions that forbid the use of substances produced from animals. In addition, the market for plant-based enzymes has been driven by consumer concerns regarding product components. Since they are derived from plants without the use of synthetic chemicals or genetically modified organisms, they are regarded as natural and clean-label substances. Plant-based enzymes are becoming more popular as clean-label alternatives to synthetic or animal-derived enzymes.
Based on the end-user industry, because protease enzymes are vital for so many different uses, the food and beverage industry is seeing a rise in demand for them. Proteases are used in dairy processing, protein modification, flavor enhancement, and meat tenderization. Proteases are needed in food applications because of the growing customer demand for convenient and processed foods as well as better flavor, texture, and nutritional profiles.
Based on geography, Throughout the projected period, the European Commission's predisposition toward lowering greenhouse gas emissions and encouraging the production of biofuels is anticipated to positively affect market growth. Because of the better economic conditions, Russia is anticipated to experience a notable growth in meat output. The product is widely used in the processing of meat to increase the flesh's softness. Additionally, the area is a major consumer of meat products, which is expected to have a beneficial impact on product demand in the years to come.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the industrial enzyme market that have been covered are Nature BioScience Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Novozymes, BASF SE, DSM-Firmenich AG, ABF Ingredients, Ltd. (AB Enzymes), Amano Enzyme Inc.
The market analytics report segments the industrial enzyme market on the following basis:
• BY PRODUCT
o Lipase
o Nuclease
o Carbohydrate
o Polymerase
o Others
• BY SOURCE
o Animal
o Plant
o Microorganism
o Algae
• BY END -USER
o Food and beverage
o Paper and pulp
o Cosmetics
o Pharmaceutical
o Wastewater
o Animal feed
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Nature BioScience Pvt. Ltd.
• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
• Novozymes
• BASF SE
• DSM-Firmenich AG
• ABF Ingredients, Ltd. (AB Enzymes)
• Amano Enzyme Inc.
