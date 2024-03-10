Submit Release
Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to Host Roadshow in Stockholm, Sweden

Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh

Upper Lake Bhojtal

Panna National Park

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is pleased to announce its upcoming roadshow event tailored for the travel trade industry in Stockholm, Sweden.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Roadshow is scheduled for March 13, 2024, the event will unfold at the esteemed Hilton Stockholm Slussen.

This exclusive roadshow presents an exceptional opportunity for travel professionals, media, bloggers, and influencers to delve into the diverse tourism landscape of Madhya Pradesh, India, and forge mutually beneficial partnerships with local tourism authorities. Representatives from the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Led by Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary & Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, along with Mr. Yuvraj Padole, Deputy Director for Events, Marketing & Films and the state’s key stakeholders, will be on hand to illuminate the state's rich cultural heritage, varied landscapes, and vibrant traditions.

Through this roadshow, Madhya Pradesh Tourism aims to highlight the state's key tourism destinations, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, the Sanchi Stupa, and the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, historical landmarks, and vibrant cultural festivals. Showcase sustainable tourism practices and conservation efforts undertaken by Madhya Pradesh Tourism to preserve the state's natural and cultural heritage. Foster partnerships and collaborations between Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Swedish travel agencies, tour operators, media, and influencers to promote tourism exchange between the two regions. Provide insights into the unique travel experiences and opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh, such as wildlife safaris, cultural immersion, adventure tourism, and eco-tourism initiatives.

Overall, the roadshow aims to create awareness, generate interest, and facilitate mutually beneficial engagements between Madhya Pradesh Tourism and the travel trade of Sweden, ultimately promoting Madhya Pradesh as a preferred travel destination for Swedish tourists.

About Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board:
Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is entrusted with the task of promoting tourism in the state and showcasing its rich cultural heritage, natural splendor, and diverse attractions to visitors from around the globe. The board remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing sustainable tourism practices and offering unforgettable experiences for travelers while safeguarding the state's cultural and environmental assets.

