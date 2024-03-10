Rutland Barracks / DUI, Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4001447
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773- 9101
DATE/TIME: 03/10/2024 @ 0126 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 4, Killington, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Resisting Arrest, Assault on Law Enforcement Officer
ACCUSED: Sharon Mitchill
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/10/2024 at approximately 0126 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland located a vehicle off the roadway on Route 4 in Killington, VT. Troopers identified the operator as Sharon Mitchill. Mitchill showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Mitchill resisted arrest while Troopers attempted to take her into custody and became assaultive. Mitchill was ultimately arrested for DUI, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. Mitchill was released with a citation to answer for the charges of DUI, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/2024, 1230 PM
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.