Rutland Barracks / DUI, Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4001447

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773- 9101

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2024 @ 0126 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 4, Killington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Resisting Arrest, Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

ACCUSED: Sharon Mitchill

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/10/2024 at approximately 0126 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland located a vehicle off the roadway on Route 4 in Killington, VT. Troopers identified the operator as Sharon Mitchill. Mitchill showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Mitchill resisted arrest while Troopers attempted to take her into custody and became assaultive. Mitchill was ultimately arrested for DUI, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. Mitchill was released with a citation to answer for the charges of DUI, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/2024, 1230 PM

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.