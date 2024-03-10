【Diversify international visitations】 MGTO welcomes international cruise travelers to Macao to boost twin-destination tourism with Hong Kong

MACAU, March 10 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is dedicated to destination branding towards a new diversity of travel markets. The initiatives include launching the special travel offer tailored for international cruise passengers as great-potential consumers. The offer encourages international cruise visitors to join group tours to Macao during their stopover in Hong Kong, as cruises dock at the Hong Kong Cruise Terminal. The Macao group tour products are now on sale by 12 international cruise lines. The offer is set to expand the range of international visitations, boost twin-destination tourism with Hong Kong and tourist spending in Macao.

MGTO hosted a welcome ceremony at Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal today (10 March), where Deputy Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong welcomed international cruise visitors arriving in Macao.

Close to 90 international cruise passengers join Macao group tours

Arranged by MGTO, Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK showed up at Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal to welcome and present souvenirs to close to 90 international cruise travelers in two groups from the United States, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Laos and other countries, who arrived from Hong Kong to Macao, to extend the culture of warm hospitality and brand Macao as a city of courtesy. Visitors will embark upon local tours for the World Heritage – “The Historic Centre of Macao”, Macao Museum, Macau Tower, mega integrated resorts and other attractions, besides tasting signature delicacies.

12 international cruise lines sell Macao tour products

As international cruise tourism revives, MGTO welcomes international cruise visitors from worldwide to join group tours to Macao for sightseeing and spending during their cruise stopover in Hong Kong. The Macao group tour products have been launched for sale by 12 international cruise lines since this January. Before or during their cruise vacation, or upon arrival at the harbor in Hong Kong, passengers can enquire about or purchase Macao tour products on the cruise lines’ websites or at tour counters on board, to sign up for group tours to Macao.

“My Treats for you” boosts appeal for international visitors

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR, MGTO has started rolling out a breadth of special travel offers as gifts in international markets through different channels since this January. Targeting international cruise passengers as great-potential consumers, a special offer will soon be launched as well for international cruise visitors to enjoy discounts on transportation to Macao, as among the 250,000 gifts. The giveaways aim to attract visitor through different channels and ways, in turn expanding the diversity of international visitations.

