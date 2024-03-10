AMLX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, March 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amylyx” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AMLX) and certain of its officers.



This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Amylyx securities between November 11, 2022 and November 8, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/AMLX.

Amylyx is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that engages in the discovery and development of treatments for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ("ALS"), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's products include, among others, AMX0035 (commercially referred to as "RELYVRIO" in the U.S.), a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, for the treatment of ALS in adults in the U.S.

Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's September 2022 approval of RELYVRIO for the treatment of ALS in adults in the U.S., Defendants consistently touted the drug's commercial prospects and prescription rate.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated RELYVRIO's commercial prospects; (2) patients were discontinuing treatment with RELYVRIO after six months; (3) the rate at which new patients were starting treatment with RELYVRIO was decreasing; (4) accordingly, Defendants had also overstated RELYVRIO's prescription rate; (5) Defendants attempted to hide the foregoing negative trends from investors and the market by blocking analysts from viewing RELYVRIO's prescription data; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Amylyx you have until April 9, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

