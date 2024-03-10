Finance Lease Market : Strong Momentum and Growth Seen Ahead | Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing
Finance Lease Market : Opportunities For Higher Growth
HTF MI introduces new research on Finance Lease covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2024-2030). The Finance Lease explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd. (Japan), BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions (France), HSBC Group (United Kingdom), Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (United States), Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (United States), Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (United States), Fifth Third Bank (United States), Bank of America Corporation (United States), Crest Capital (United States), North Star Leasing (United States), JP Morgan Chase & Co. (United States), Others.
The global Finance Lease market size is expanding at robust growth of 5.2%, sizing up market trajectory from USD 220.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 318.21 Billion by 2029.
Definition:
The finance lease market refers to the sector of the financial industry where finance leasing transactions take place. A finance lease is a type of leasing arrangement where a lessee (usually a business) obtains the right to use an asset from a lessor (financial institution or leasing company) for a specified period, paying regular lease payments over the lease term. Unlike an operating lease, a finance lease often transfers the risks and rewards of ownership to the lessee and may include a purchase option at the end of the lease term.
On the off chance that you are engaged with the industry or expect to be, at that point this investigation will give you a complete perspective. It's crucial you stay up with the latest sectioned by Applications [Construction Machinery, Automotive, Energy Chemical and Infrastructure, Medical Devices, Aviation, Telecom Media and Technology, Others], Product Types [Non-banking, Financial Institutions and Banks] and some significant parts of the business.
Market Trends:
Increasing demand for technology assets, such as IT equipment and software, as businesses prioritize digital transformation.
Growing interest in sustainable practices is driving demand for leasing environmentally friendly and energy-efficient assets.
Market Drivers:
Businesses opt for finance leasing to conserve capital for other operational needs and investments.
Finance leases offer customized terms, end-of-lease options, and flexibility to adapt to changing business requirements.
Market Opportunities:
SMEs often prefer finance leases for acquiring assets, presenting an opportunity for lessors to tap into this market segment.
The focus on sustainability creates an opportunity to offer finance leases for energy-efficient and eco-friendly assets.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
Finance Lease Market by Geographical Analysis:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
