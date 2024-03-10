Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NYCB, LuxUrban, InMode, and Lantronix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB), LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: LUXH), InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD), and Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)

Class Period: March 1, 2023 - February 5, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2024

NYCB is a large commercial-real estate lender in the New York City market area, where it specializes in rent-regulated, non-luxury apartment buildings. NYCB is engaged in several national businesses, including multi-family lending, mortgage originations and servicing, and warehouse lending. The Company’s specialty finance loans and leases are generally made to large corporate obligors that participate in stable industries nationwide, and its warehouse loans are made to mortgage lenders across the country.

On March 20, 2023, the Company’s entered into a Purchase and Assumption Agreement to acquire certain assets and assume certain liabilities of Signature Bridge Bank, N.A. (“Signature”).



On January 31, 2024, before the market opened, NYCB announced its fiscal fourth quarter 2023 financial results. The Company reported a fourth quarter net loss of $252 million due to “a $552 million provision for loan losses,” which was “primarily attributable to higher net charge-offs” and “a significant increase in the ACL [allowance for credit losses]” coverage ratio. Additionally, the Company disclosed that it would cut its quarterly dividend to $0.05 per common share. The Company further explained that these actions were “necessary enhancements” after NYCB “crossed th[e] important threshold [of becoming a $100 billion bank] sooner than anticipated as a result of the Signature transaction.” Crossing this $100 billion threshold subjected NYCB to enhanced banking standards and requirements.



On this news, NYCB’s stock price fell $3.90, or 37.57%, to close at $6.47 per share on January 31, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.



According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing higher net charge-offs and deterioration in its office portfolio; (2) that, as a result, NYCB was reasonably likely to incur higher loan losses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing and NYCB’s status as Category IV bank, the Company was reasonably likely to increase its allowance for credit losses; (4) that the Company’s financial results would be adversely affected; (5) that, to preserve capital, the Company would reduce quarterly common dividend to $0.05 per common share; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: LUXH)

Class Period: November 8, 2023 - February 2, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2024

On January 17, 2024, Bleeker Street Research published a report, which alleged that the Company had not actually signed a lease with the Royalton Hotel. The report started the owner of the Royalton hotel building confirmed LuxUrban never actually signed a lease, nor even provided a Letter of Credit. The report also alleged the Company was embroiled in a number of lawsuits that “allege LuxUrban failed to pay rent repeatedly,” and “in the last six months has been sued by landlords at four of their properties for unpaid rent” but that LuxUrban had “never once disclosed the nature of these lawsuits.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.58, or 12% to close at $4.32 on January 17, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to fall an additional $0.42, or 10%, to close at $3.89 on January 18, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then on February 2, 2024, after the market closed, LuxUrban announced the “termination of discussions to add the Royalton Hotel to its roster of properties” and that it was “withdrawing its prior statements regarding the Royalton” including prior quarterly reports which listed the Royalton under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Property Summary—Properties under lease, not operating.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.99, or 22%, to close at $3.50 per share on February 5, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had not signed a lease with the Royalton Hotel; (2) that, as a result, LuxUrban’s total reported units was overstated; (3) that LuxUrban faced multiple lawsuits for unpaid rent;and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD)

Class Period: June 4, 2021 - October 12, 2023 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2024

InMode is a global provider of aesthetic medical devices and technology, including devices purporting to offer body sculpting and other rejuvenation technologies. The Company’s target customers include dermatologists, dentists, obstetricians and gynecologists, and medical spas.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning two topics that are of critical importance to investors: (1) the price at which InMode sells its devices, which reflects the demand for those products; and (2) InMode’s compliance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regulations, including the FDA’s prohibition on off-label marketing of devices and the FDA’s requirements for the reporting of injuries. Specifically, Defendants repeatedly touted the demand for InMode’s devices and told investors that those devices were never sold at a discount. InMode also assured investors that it had “obtained [FDA] clearance for the current treatments for which we offer our products” and that “no third-party claims have been brought against us to date.” As a result of these misrepresentations, the price of InMode common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

According to the complaint, in reality, throughout the Class Period, InMode routinely discounted the prices of its devices and violated FDA regulations by promoting the off-label use of its devices, and by failing to properly report injuries caused by its devices.

The complaint further alleges that the truth began to emerge just before the market closed on February 17, 2023, when an investigative publication revealed that InMode threatened some customers with legal action over complaints made about the Company’s devices and sales tactics. The customers also stated that InMode offered to replace defective products on the condition of signing confidentiality agreements with non-disparagement clauses. However, despite these disclosures, InMode continued to misrepresent the pricing of, and demand for, its products.

Then, on October 12, 2023, before the market opened, InMode lowered its full-year revenue guidance, which the Company blamed on higher interest rates, tighter leasing approval standards, and bottlenecks in loan processing. Later that same day, an investigative publication announced a forthcoming report on InMode, relating to the Company’s statements to investors about pricing flexibility of products and margin consistency. After the close of trading, the publication released a story revealing that InMode significantly discounted the prices of its devices on a routine basis throughout the Class Period. As a result of these disclosures, the price of InMode common stock declined precipitously.

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX)

Class Period: May 11, 2023 - February 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2024

Lantronix is a global industrial and enterprise internet of things ("IoT") provider of solutions that purportedly target high growth applications in specific verticals such as smart grids, intelligent transportation, smart cities, and artificial intelligence data centers. The Company organizes its products and solutions into three product lines: (i) Embedded IoT Solutions, (ii) IoT System Solutions, and (iii) Software & Services. The Company's sales channels are comprised of distributors, resellers, and direct sales to larger original equipment manufacturers and end users, as well as through its ecommerce site.

In May 2023, Lantronix forecasted that it would achieve revenue in a range of $175 million to $185 million, as well as non-GAAP earnings-per-share ("EPS") in a range of $0.50 to $0.60 per share, for its fiscal year 2024 results. Defendants repeatedly assured investors and analysts throughout the Class Period that this guidance for fiscal year 2024 remained unchanged, despite knowing that Lantronix's customers were experiencing elevated levels of inventory for IoT products, and that embedded IOT revenues expected from a customer design win were pushed out to the next fiscal year.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lantronix overstated demand and/or its visibility into demand for its IoT products; (ii) Lantronix's customers were reducing elevated levels of inventory of IoT products, thereby causing a general slowdown in the Company's business; (iii) certain of Lantronix's embedded IOT revenues expected from a customer design win were delayed to the next fiscal year; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Lantronix anticipated lower sales for its embedded IOT solutions for fiscal year 2024; (v) accordingly, Lantronix was unlikely to meet its own previously issued guidance for fiscal year 2024; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On February 8, 2024, Lantronix issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2024. Therein, the Company negatively revised its fiscal year 2024 guidance, advising that "[f]or fiscal year 2024, the company [now] expects revenue in a range of $155 million to $165 million"-versus the previously provided range of $175 million to $185 million-"and non-GAAP EPS in a range of $0.35 to $0.45 per share"-versus the previously provided range of $0.50 to $0.60 per share. On a call with investors and analysts to discuss these results, Company management revealed that "[t]he change in our annual guidance is primarily due to lower expected sales for our embedded IOT solutions as a result of two factors", namely, "[a] general slowdown in our broad-based channel business as customers work through their inventories, and an embedded compute design win in video applications that was slated for revenue in the second half of fiscal 2024 that pushed into fiscal 2025."

Following these disclosures, Lantronix's stock price fell $1.89 per share, or 32.53%, to close at $3.92 per share on February 9, 2024.

