Xi Jinping Exchanges Congratulatory Messages with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso on the 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and the Republic of the Congo

On February 22, 2024, President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the friendship between China and the Republic of the Congo has withstood the test of time and grown even stronger. Over the 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries, despite changes in the international situation, have consistently engaged in sincere cooperation for joint development, and have become good friends who trust each other politically and good partners for win-win economic cooperation. In recent years, the two countries have seen frequent exchanges, deepening political mutual trust, and steady progress of practical cooperation, which have brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries and served as a vivid example of the spirit of friendly cooperation between China and Africa. Xi Jinping said he highly values the development of bilateral relations, and is ready to work with President Sassou to take the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as a new starting point to further enrich the comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership between China and the Republic of the Congo, and jointly strive for a high-level community with a shared future between China and Africa.

Sassou said that over the 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of the Congo and China, the people of the two countries have stood together in solidarity and friendship, and upheld shared aspirations for peace, justice and prosperity, which has propelled the rapid development of the comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership between the two countries. On the basis of mutual trust and mutual benefit, both sides have carried out extensive cooperation with fruitful outcomes. Sassou said he is ready to further consolidate and deepen the friendly and cooperative relations between the Republic of the Congo and China, and make positive contributions to the building of a high-level community with a shared future between China and Africa.