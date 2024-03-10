Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to Shehbaz Sharif on His Election as Pakistani Prime Minister Li Qiang Sends Congratulatory Message to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

On March 3, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Shehbaz Sharif on his election as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Xi Jinping expressed his belief that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the new Pakistani government, and with the united efforts of all walks of life in Pakistan, the country will definitely achieve new and greater accomplishments in the cause of national development and progress.

Xi Jinping stressed that China and Pakistan should continue their traditional friendship, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, jointly build an upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, continue to deepen the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, so as to bring more benefits to the people of the two countries.

On the same day, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.