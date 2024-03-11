InventionHome® Inventors Create Fume Detection Unit that Opens Doors and Notifies Emergency Rescue Personnel
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonard and Paula E. of South Holland, IL are the creators of The Lifesaver, a fume detection system designed to automatically open garage and household doors. When significant smoke or carbon monoxide is detected via sensors, the system also notifies emergency personnel for immediate response and rescue to save lives. The device is comprised of a framed, metal screen panel attached to garage door railing. Each device features an integrated sensor that identifies the presence of carbon monoxide and smoke.
If harmful fumes are detected, the sensor will automatically open the garage door such that the screen slides downward over the garage opening and is secured via clamps and latches. The sensor will also instantly notify emergency personnel which can deactivate the sensor with a code by way of an outside panel box. The system improves safety within a certain area (e.g., homes, garages, offices, factories, etc.) and ensures the area is ventilated upon detection of harmful fumes.
Technology and product offerings in the home automation, security, and emergency rescue industry are rapidly evolving to improve inhabitant safety. Currently, there are no specific products available designed to automate the opening of garage and household doors upon carbon monoxide detection. Methods on the market today require users to create custom rules or routines on their smart home devices, such as triggering specific actions when a certain event occurs (e.g., opening a garage door when fumes are detected). These products and processes require significant setup and may not function as desired. The Lifesaver is perfectly tailored to solve these problems and offers a versatile, easy to use, and life-saving product that would significantly enhance any home security or automation manufacturer’s product line.
Leonard and Paula filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and are working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Lifesaver product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in The Lifesaver can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
