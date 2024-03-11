Is Life a Recipe, Announced as Preferred Media Partner for Mediterranean Food & Wine Week January 2025
We are honoured to be the chosen media partner for Mediterranean Food & Wine Week. This event represents a unique opportunity to explore the depth of Mediterranean cuisine and its accompanying wines”SINGAPORE, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is Life a Recipe (islifearecipe.net), the renowned Singapore-based food and travel blog, is thrilled to announce its selection as the preferred media partner for the upcoming Mediterranean Food & Wine Week, set to take place in January 2025. This prestigious event is a celebration of Mediterranean cuisine and wine, aiming to bring together food enthusiasts, chefs, sommeliers, and industry insiders for an unforgettable culinary experience.
Brian Kennett, Founder/Partner, and Spencer Campbell, Partner at Is Life a Recipe, expressed their excitement about the partnership, highlighting the blog's dedication to showcasing the richness and diversity of global cuisines. "We are honoured to be the chosen media partner for Mediterranean Food & Wine Week. This event represents a unique opportunity to explore the depth of Mediterranean cuisine and its accompanying wines, and we can't wait to share this journey with our readers," they stated.
The Mediterranean Food & Wine Week is an expansion following the success of the Italian Food & Wine event, spearheaded by Magaras Asia Pte Ltd, a company renowned for its innovative culinary events and experiences. Ramon Addazi Gouveia, Co-Founder & CEO of Magaras Asia Pte Ltd, shared his vision for the event, stating, "After the overwhelming success of our Italian Food & Wine celebration, we are excited to broaden our horizons with Mediterranean Food & Wine Week. Partnering with Is Life a Recipe is a step forward in bringing authentic Mediterranean culinary experiences to the forefront. Their passion for food and travel storytelling aligns perfectly with our mission to create unforgettable events that celebrate culinary diversity."
Is Life a Recipe is known for its compelling storytelling, beautiful photography, and in-depth culinary insights, making it the perfect media partner to capture the essence of Mediterranean Food & Wine Week. Attendees can look forward to a week filled with tastings, workshops, and seminars designed to immerse them in the Mediterranean way of life through its cuisine and wines.
About Is Life a Recipe
Is Life a Recipe is a Singapore-based food and travel blog founded by Brian Kennett and Spencer Campbell. The blog aims to inspire exploration of food and travel adventures through engaging stories, reviews, and photography. Covering a wide range of cuisines, Is Life a Recipe has become a go-to resource for food enthusiasts and travellers alike.
About Magaras Asia Pte Ltd
Magaras Asia Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based company specializing in culinary events and experiences. With a focus on promoting culinary diversity, Magaras Asia has successfully organized several high-profile food and wine events, including the celebrated Italian Food & Wine event.
