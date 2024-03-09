Readout of Deputy Secretary Trottenberg’s Mission to Panama

Monday, February 26, 2024

Panama City, Panama – On Friday, Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg and Maritime Administrator Admiral Ann Phillips traveled to Panama to reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-Panama relationship, promote continued cooperation, and underscore the importance of building resilient global supply chains.

Deputy Secretary Trottenberg met with officials from the Government of Panama, led by Acting Foreign Minister Yill Otero, and including the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Public Works, Industry and Commerce, the Maritime Authority, and Aeronautica.

During these meetings, she discussed the U.S. government’s supply chain priorities, the impact of the drought in the Panama Canal on international commerce, and reiterated the United States’ interest in cooperating on high-quality transportation infrastructure. The Deputy Secretary also highlighted the efforts of the U.S. Department of Transportation under the Biden-Harris Administration to strengthen supply chains and lower costs, like establishing the FLOW Initiative and making historic investments in U.S. container ports.

The visit included tours of the Miraflores and Cocoli canal locks to view low water levels firsthand and the Panama Canal Authority’s efforts to address the effects of climate change and continue efficient, safe, and reliable operations.

Over the course of her visit, the Deputy Secretary met with officials from Panama’s Civil Aviation Authority to discuss collaboration on international aviation issues and joined a roundtable of Panamanian women leaders discussing gender equality and empowering women in the maritime and logistics industries.

