NBAA Welcomes Enactment of Appropriations Bill Reflecting Multiple Association Priorities

Washington, DC, March 9, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) welcomed today’s signing into law of a six-bill spending package, which includes the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies (THUD) appropriations bill with several provisions recommended by NBAA to fund the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), strengthen the nation’s aviation industry and secure its future.

The new THUD package is part of The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024, introduced earlier this week. The act funds more than a dozen departments and government agencies through the remainder of fiscal year 2024, ending Sept. 30.

One key provision of the bill is $68 million for research into technologies enabling sustainable aviation, reducing aircraft noise and promoting increased production and availability of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF.) NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen noted these priorities are further reflected in the Climbing. Fast. business aviation advocacy campaign unveiled last year.

“This important legislation bolsters our nation’s business aviation community and helps our industry move toward the next generation of safe, efficient and sustainable mobility,” Bolen added. “We are pleased to see this bill signed into law by President Joe Biden and look forward to continuing our work on Capitol Hill to ensure these and other industry priorities are reflected in future appropriations legislation.”

Other aviation-related provisions in the bill that were proposed by NBAA, or strongly supported by the association, include:

Language codifying the FAA’s data privacy programA provision requiring FAA to factor in the diversity of business aviation operations toward achieving regulatory compliance with expansion of the agency’s safety management system (SMS) mandate

Funding for a Department of Transportation (DOT) workforce outreach program, supported by NBAA, to reach young people through digital media and public service announcements and encourage them to pursue careers in transportation, including aviation

Increased funding for the hiring of air traffic controllers (ATC) and aircraft certification officials

Provisions for grants to assist communities in planning and infrastructure, including vertiport development and construction, to support the safe integration of advanced air mobility (AAM)

Allocation of $935 million to maintain U.S. leadership in aviation and further investment in sustainable aviation technologies.

Bolen also thanked House Appropriations Committee Chair Kay Granger (R-TX-12) and Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-03), as well as THUD Subcommittee Chair Tom Cole (R-OK-4) and Ranking Member Mike Quigley (D-IL-5) for their work to advance the bill.

“This bill advances our nation’s aviation industry and strengthens its contributions to our national economy and to communities across the country,” he said. “We are grateful for your work on moving this vital legislation forward.”

