AVATAR Managed Services acknowledged on CRN's Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list, Pioneer 250 category for 2024

Houston Managed IT services range from Cybersecurity strategies to Cybersecurity Compliance, Corporate Computer Solutions, and comprehensive IT SupportHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVATAR Managed Services is proud to be acknowledged on CRN's Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2024. The annual MSP 500 list recognizes the leading solution providers in North America whose innovative approaches to providing managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel with ground-breaking solutions while helping end users improve operational efficiencies and maximize their return on investment. This recognition follows the same accolade also being awarded in 2023.
The tailored approach, excellent customer service, timely responses, and attention to detail have translated into new clients across a broad range of industry sectors. Recently awarded contracts are global in scale, with AVATAR Advantage support proving popular. AVATAR Advantage Support is the enhanced security offering from AVATAR Managed Services.
Managed cybersecurity capabilities featured include email security, network security, vulnerability assessments, the creation of incident response plans, ransomware protection, PEN testing, security policy management, security advisory services, and regulatory compliance. With cybersecurity being integrated through technical deployments and processes alike, gaining the confidence that cybersecurity is optimized can be daunting when the core business of a client is unrelated. A representative from AVATAR Managed Services explains “When it comes to the IT wants and needs of a business, cybersecurity should be at the top of the list. Protecting your business from ever-increasing cyber threats can be a daunting task, however, this is our field of expertise and there are ways to counteract the threats. Let AVATAR take care of your cybersecurity needs for comprehensive protection and constant peace of mind. Cyber threats like phishing schemes, malware, ransomware, and DDoS attacks are up 30% since last year. If this is not your forte, we can help.”
As a premier Houston IT consulting company and Managed Service Provider, AVATAR Managed Services offers many IT services including managed cybersecurity, support to achieve and then retain cybersecurity compliance, IT consulting, IT strategy planning, IT Project Management support, with a strong preference to adopt a proactive approach to managing infrastructure technology. As Houston managed cybersecurity solution providers, AVATAR supports clients with both the processes and procedures that should be adhered to. Incident response plans are a good example of the holistic approach taken when supporting a company with its IT needs. The existence of a plan alone may be a reasonable place to start when thinking through how any incident can be promptly mitigated, particularly important when considering that an incident such as a cyber attack can quickly cause confusion and risks undermining the company’s reputation. The real value to the client is realized when the incident response plan is regularly tested and staff are made aware of the processes mandated. Staff training and buy-in are critical in any response following an incident.
Houston managed IT providers such as AVATAR work alongside clients from many industry sectors including healthcare, law, manufacturing, engineering, professional services, banking institutions, construction, and distribution. By assessing the current implementation of centralized services such as IT monitoring, database patch updates for security, disaster recovery in the event of a system loss, cloud services, backup strategies, cybersecurity, change management, and all of the related processes, AVATAR looks to add value by taking away, integrating, or automating repetitive operational tasks. Working smarter to plan ahead, ensure communication is concise and clear, minimize risk, and maximize return on investment can be impactful for any company where information technology is an important, if not critical, part of the company dynamic.
About AVATAR Managed Services
AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provides IT solutions and helps create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly changing IT landscape is a challenge, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023 and 2024.
