Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on March 16

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, March 16. Meet leader Paul Johnson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine. After discussing the workings of our unique wastewater treatment plant, Paul will focus on the small, little-known creatures living along the trail (e.g., galls, caterpillars, bugs) that many people overlook while out for a walk. Be prepared for some unexpected discoveries! For more information, call (707) 826-2359.