Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story: CSRware, Enablon, CloudApps
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Market Size Analysis by Competitive landscape and Insights for next 5 years
HTF MI integrates history, trends, and forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence recently released a survey document on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market. Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are Goodera (India), Benevity (Canada), CloudApps (United States), CSRware (United States), CyberSWIFT (India), Enablon (France), IPoint-systems (Germany), NAVEX Global (United States), Tennaxia (France), Vee Technologies (India) (United States), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), YourCause (United States).
Definition:
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) refers to a business practice that involves companies, both large and small, taking responsibility for the social and environmental impacts of their operations and decisions. CSR goes beyond merely complying with laws and regulations; it entails voluntary actions and initiatives that businesses undertake to contribute to the well-being of society and minimize any negative externalities they may generate.
Market Trends:
One of the most prominent CSR trends is a strong focus on sustainability and climate action. Companies are setting more ambitious environmental goals, such as achieving carbon neutrality, reducing waste, and adopting renewable energy sources. This trend is driven by growing concerns about climate change and the need for businesses to take meaningful actions.
Market Drivers:
Consumers are increasingly conscious of the social and environmental impact of the products and services they purchase. Many customers prefer to support companies that demonstrate a commitment to CSR. As a result, businesses are motivated to implement CSR practices to meet consumer expectations and maintain brand loyalty.
Market Opportunities:
Companies that embrace CSR can access new market segments. Consumers who prioritize sustainability and ethical practices may choose products and services from companies that align with their values, opening up new revenue streams.
Market Leaders & Development Strategies
On 12th November 2022, Goodera sold its India corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform business to the donation platform Give. According to Goodera, the sale will enable it to concentrate on the international expansion of its volunteering platform. According to reports, among others, the fundraising round included Zoom Ventures, Elevation Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Omidyar Network India, Ursula Burns, and Binny Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart. With the money, Goodera will strengthen its product line, expand its infrastructure, and hire more people. Startup Goodera has received money from several investors totaling Rs. 80 Cr (USD 10 Million).
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market segments by Types: Environmental Responsibility, Ethical/Human Rights Responsibility, Philanthropic Responsibility, Economic Responsibility
Detailed analysis of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market segments by Applications: SMEs, Large Enterprises
Major Key Players of the Market: Goodera (India), Benevity (Canada), CloudApps (United States), CSRware (United States), CyberSWIFT (India), Enablon (France), IPoint-systems (Germany), NAVEX Global (United States), Tennaxia (France), Vee Technologies (India) (United States), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), YourCause (United States)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market.
• -To showcase the development of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Market is segmented by Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises) by Type (Environmental Responsibility, Ethical/Human Rights Responsibility, Philanthropic Responsibility, Economic Responsibility) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Key takeaways from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market report:
– Detailed consideration of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market-leading players.
– Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market for forthcoming years.
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Market Study Coverage:
• It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
• Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
• Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Market Production by Region Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Market Report:
• Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
• Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)
• Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)
• Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Environmental Responsibility, Ethical/Human Rights Responsibility, Philanthropic Responsibility, Economic Responsibility}
• Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Market Analysis by Application {SMEs, Large Enterprises}
• Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Major questions answered:
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
• How feasible is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) market for long-term investment?
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
