Statement by Secretary Mayorkas on Federal Court Decision to Allow Parole Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans to Continue

WASHINGTON – Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas issued the following statement following U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton’s decision to allow the Biden-Harris Administration’s parole processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans to continue.

“We are pleased that today’s court ruling means that the parole processes for individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela will continue. These processes — a safe and orderly way to reach the United States — have resulted in a significant reduction in the number of these individuals encountered at our southern border. It is a key element of our efforts to address the unprecedented level of migration throughout our hemisphere, and other countries around the world see it as a model to tackle the challenge of increased irregular migration that they too are experiencing.

“We will continue to deliver strengthened consequences for those who attempt to circumvent lawful pathways on land or at sea. Do not believe the lies of smugglers. Those who do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States will be subject to prompt removal, a minimum five-year bar on admission, and potential criminal prosecution for unlawful reentry. Migrants should continue to use safe and orderly lawful pathways and processes that have been expanded under the Biden-Harris Administration.”