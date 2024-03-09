ThreeBestRated® Award-Winner Stella Graphix Inc., Releases 2023 Yearly Recap, Consists Of Incredible Breakthroughs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stella Graphix Inc. is a comprehensive digital design and marketing studio, hailing from Newmarket, has been recently declared as 2024 Top Three Web Designers by ThreeBestRated®, which is a multi-national ranking website committed to providing the best local business in the locale with just one tap.
As the team receives the award, they express their words of happiness and share the annual summary, putting all of its past-year milestones together.
Expansion in Clientele Reach
>> “Our year started strong with many new and exciting clients from various and different sectors coming on board,” shared Stella, the owner of the studio.
>> In 2023, they worked with clientele ranging from start-ups, mid-sized businesses, large corporations, local municipalities, as well as non-profit organizations.
>> This wide range of clients not only provided them with a wider exposure but also enriched their understanding of different market dynamics, which in turn was a huge benefit to their clients.
>> Furthermore, the studio’s reach had expanded beyond serving the local community to supporting clients in the United States and Europe.
Adaption to Emerging Trends:
>> With lots of demand in the automation and AI space, they had undergone expansion by adding new services to their already large roster of offerings to reflect emerging client needs and demands.
>> Not only did this strategic expansion expand the studio’s capabilities, but also positioned them at the forefront of industry trends.
Collaborations and Partnerships
>> In 2023, they worked on several collaborations and partnerships.
>> They collaborated with incredible partners and with other local agencies to help support their own and their clients’ continual growth.
>> One notable partnership is teaming up with YSPACE to mentor local businesses in the York Region community through marketing workshops, presentations, and one-on-one consulting sessions.
>> This instilled a sense of satisfaction in the Stella Graphix Team to watch the achievement and progress made by these YSPACE clients, transforming their businesses and mindsets by working with the team.
Contribution To The Industry:
>> During 2023, they also participated in various events as speakers, sharing their expertise on topics ranging from marketing strategy to social media setup.
>> Stella Graphix Inc. was invited to host and be a guest speaker at several events, including the Wonder Woman Women in Business Conference at the Georgina Chamber of Commerce, Rogers TV, and the Aurora Chamber of Commerce.
>> Some of the topics that the team covered in the webinars, include Creating a Marketing Strategy, Social Media Setup, Content Creation, Best Business Practices for the New Year, and many more.
Community Engagement:
>> “Giving back to the community is a strong value we hold at Stella Graphix," said Stella.
>> This past year they volunteered their valuable time, knowledge, and skills on several local committees, including the East Gwillimbury Economic Development Committee, Holland Landing Community Group, East Gwillimbury Broadband Working Group, and the East Gwillimbury Tourism Committee.
>> Furthermore, the Stella Graphix Team eagerly anticipates continuing it in the present and upcoming years.
Awards & Accolades
>> Stella Graphix Inc. was nominated for several awards in the past year.
>> They received the ThreeBestRated® award for the year 2023.
>> They were nominated for the King Chamber Small Business Award, and the Georgina Business Excellence Award, and the 2023 Aurora Chamber Home Based Business Award.
>> In addition to this, they were honored with the 2023 Aurora Chamber Home Based Business Award. Stella expressed, “This is a recognition that’s very near and dear to our hearts. We are not sure what was more thrilling: hearing our business announced as “the winner” or the epiphany that our true growth skyrocketed the moment we proudly leaned into our home-based business roots, instead of chasing a commercial facade.”
>> She added, “What we do know and firmly believe is that when it comes to marketing (and life), authenticity wins! This award isn’t just a recognition of our agency but a celebration of the countless small businesses and entrepreneurs who dare to dream, create, and thrive from their homes. It’s a tribute to the resilience and innovation that characterize the home-based business community. We are so grateful for the amazing and inspiring business communities that we are blessed to be a part of.”
Juggling Between Motherhood And Business Owner:
>> As a woman-led company, Stella navigated “the intricate dance between motherhood and a flourishing business,” especially this year.
>> However, with her steadfast commitment to what she was doing, she could flourish in her business.
>> A major turning point happened when her husband chose to leave his career and join forces with her in this venture. Stella Graphix Inc. experienced a major shift in their business at this point.
>> Stella said, “It was like a juncture where our collective dreams began to take flight. I could not ask for a better partner in both business and life.”
Despite the tough economic conditions for many people and businesses, Stella Graphix Inc. could help many of their clients to thrive and drive tangible results with their marketing strategies.
“Our clients’ successes fuel our growth, and this year has been characterized by many great successes! Our clients’ trust and partnerships have been our driving force, pushing us to continually raise the bar and deliver exceptional results,” expressed Stella.
About Stella Graphix Inc.
Stella Graphix Inc. is a women-led multi-disciplinary design and marketing studio, dedicated to providing creative and innovative marketing strategies to business owners to leverage their businesses to the next level. With over 20 years in the digital marketing industry, they have helped thousands of businesses from high-profile to start-ups to fuel the growth affordably and efficiently.
The company is operated by a team of amazing talent and brilliant minds. Stella Graphix Inc. team specializes in branding, website design, SEO, social media, digital advertising, photography, videography, copywriting, print design & marketing, illustration & animation, and more. Their diverse clientele reflects the multitude of services the studio offers under one roof.
They have spread their wings to Mississauga, Newmarket, Aurora, East Gwillimbury, King City, Innisfil, Simcoe County, Barrie, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Stouffville, Keswick, Bradford, Toronto, York Region North, Pickering, Pefferlaw, and GTA.
