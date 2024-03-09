A portion of WV 20, at 9078 Shortline Highway, will be reduced to one lane from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Monday, March 11, 2024, and Tuesday, March 12, 2024, to repair a gas line. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Lane Restriction on WV 20, Shortline Highway, New Martinsville, to Begin Monday, March 11, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.