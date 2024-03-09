Lane Restriction on WV 20, Shortline Highway, New Martinsville, to Begin Monday, March 11, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 20, at 9078 Shortline Highway, will be reduced to one lane from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Monday, March 11, 2024, and Tuesday, March 12, 2024, to repair a gas line. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​