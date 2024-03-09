US 33 (Allegheny Highway) Randolph County, beginning at milepost 12.75, will be closed starting on Monday, March 11, 2024

Page Content

One eastbound and one westbound lane of US 33, Allegheny Highway, will be closed starting near Middle Mountain Sports and ending near the intersection of Kelly Mountain Road beginning from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2024, for culvert replacement, paving and median reconstruction. Special accommodations for emergency vehicles and school buses, all other motorists should seek alternates routes.​​