Lane Closure on WV 2 Northbound, in Weirton, on Saturday, March 9, 2024

A portion of WV 2, at 3420 Main Street (Millsop Community Center), will be restricted to one lane, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 9, 2024, for a Weirton Steel community rally. Traffic will be maintained by local law enforcement. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, expect delays, and use alternate routes.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​