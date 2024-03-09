Right Lane on Southbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Monday, March 11, 2024

Page Content

The right lane will be closed on southbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 15 and mile marker 12, in Berkeley County, from 7 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2024, to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, to allow for pavement repairs. This work is being performed at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​