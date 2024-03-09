US 48 (Corridor H) closed at the Michael Hart Bridge starting on Monday, March 11, 2024

Page Content

One eastbound and one westbound lane of US 48 (Corridor H), starting in Barbour County at milepost 26.60, (Michael Hart Bridge), and ending at .40 milepost in Randolph County, will be closed starting at 7:00 am on Monday, March 11, 2024 for culvert replacement and paving. There is a width restriction for oversized loads which will not be permitted though the construction site during the entirety of this long-term project. Special accommodations for emergency vehicles and school buses only, all other motorists must seek alternates routes.​​