Rutland Barracks / Violation of Court Orders

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B4001424

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lishana Lachoo                               

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 03/08/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pearl Street, Rutland City, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Robert Sawyer

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City

 

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 8, 2024, at approximately 1800 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks helped execute a search warrant on Pearl Street in Rutland City.  Troopers located Robert Sawyer (31) of Rutland at the residence.  It was determined that Sawyer was in violation of court ordered conditions of release and a relief from abuse order.  Sawyer was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing.  Sawyer was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center on 1,000.00 bail.   

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility       

BAIL: $1,000.00

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/11/2024 at 12:30.

             

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

