Rutland Barracks / Violation of Court Orders
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4001424
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lishana Lachoo
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 03/08/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pearl Street, Rutland City, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Robert Sawyer
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City
(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 8, 2024, at approximately 1800 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks helped execute a search warrant on Pearl Street in Rutland City. Troopers located Robert Sawyer (31) of Rutland at the residence. It was determined that Sawyer was in violation of court ordered conditions of release and a relief from abuse order. Sawyer was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. Sawyer was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center on 1,000.00 bail.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000.00
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/11/2024 at 12:30.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.