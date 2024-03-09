Submit Release
"Saudi Reef" Wins the 2024 Arab Digital Government Award for Social Media Communication

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sustainable agricultural rural development program, "Saudi Reef," has been awarded the 2024 Arab Digital Government Award in the category of social media communication. This recognition celebrates the program's efforts in reaching out and engaging with farmers in rural regions of the Kingdom, understanding their challenges, and providing innovative solutions to address them.

Additionally, "Saudi Reef" offers continuous support and training to enhance their businesses and improve their livelihoods.

The Secretary-General of the program, Ghassan Bakri, accepted the award, which was endorsed by the International Excellence Foundation (IEF). This achievement is a significant milestone for "Saudi Reef," showcasing international distinction and adding to the Kingdom's progress in digital transformation across all governmental sectors.

Launched in 2019, the "Saudi Reef" program aims to enhance the rural agricultural sector in the Kingdom by improving the living standards of small-scale farmers and enhancing their lifestyle, as well as increasing efficiency and productivity.

To learn more, visit: https://reef.gov.sa/#/landing-page

