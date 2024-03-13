Sandy Rowley SEO Expert

Small Businesses Raking in Millions Thanks to SEO

In an era where digital presence dictates market success, recent data unveils that a staggering 81% of shoppers conduct thorough online research before making a purchase and 87% of consumers start their product searches online, regardless of whether the transaction occurs online or in-store. This significant finding highlights the indispensable role of the internet in shaping consumer decisions, offering insights into pricing, reviews, and general business information.

This insight underscores the paramount importance of search engine optimization (SEO) for businesses aiming to capture and retain consumer interest in the highly competitive digital marketplace.

Highlighting a key trend in local commerce, the study also found that 75% of searches with local intent on mobile devices lead to in-person visits to stores within just 24 hours, demonstrating the rapid conversion from online searches to physical shopping experiences.

Sandy Rowley, recognized as a Top Digital Marketing Expert, emphasizes the significance of these findings for small businesses seeking to leverage online marketing strategies to scale their operations. With extensive experience in aiding thousands of small enterprises to thrive in the digital domain, Rowley advocates for businesses to optimize their online presence. "Understanding and adapting to these consumer behaviors is not just beneficial, but essential for businesses looking to stay relevant and competitive." Rowley asserts.

This data collected, sheds light on the evolving shopping behaviors in the digital age, offering valuable insights for businesses striving to enhance their digital marketing strategies and ultimately, their bottom line.

