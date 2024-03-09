NGL APP LAUNCHES MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS GAME IN HONOR OF BRAIN AWARENESS WEEK
Social media app NGL is launching a new game within its app encouraging users to be kind to each other in hopes of boosting users’ mental health.VENICE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media app NGL is launching a new game within its app encouraging users to be kind to each other in hopes of boosting users’ mental health. This Monday, March 11th through Sunday the 17th, the new game entitled “SEND LOVE” will encourage users to send their names to each other in exchange for a compliment.
This Monday morning, users of the NGL app will open the app to find a new game awaiting them, one entitled “Send Love.” NGL already has a variety of games available in the app, such as the Instagram viral “Confessions” game, but “Send Love” is the app’s first attempt at launching a game in support of a particular cause. The game is launching in honor of Brain Awareness Week, as the NGL team is hoping that the feature and its focus on boosting self-esteem can bring awareness to the importance of kindness in the midst of the ongoing mental health epidemic.
Brain Awareness Week was first founded by the Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives (DABI) and the European Dana Alliance for the Brain (EDAB). Since then, the Dana Foundation has grown Brain Awareness Week to be celebrated by more than 5,600 partners across 120 countries, and NGL is proud to join this group in raising awareness of mental health initiatives and campaigns in support of brain science. Brain Awareness Week 2024 takes place from Monday, March 11th through Sunday, March 17th.
By launching this game, NGL will be bringing this mental health awareness initiative to its users in more than 170 countries and regions, launching one of the largest brain awareness campaigns in recent history. Though NGL has a premium option allowing users to subscribe for more games, “Send Love” will be free to use and available for all users in hopes that the game will have a meaningful impact on global mental health.
“We’re extremely excited to launch this game for such an important cause” says Ebhan King, Head of Community at NGL. “Online spaces are increasingly contributing to the loneliness epidemic we’re currently facing, and we can’t wait to spearhead this initiative to bring a little bit of kindness back to our digital world.”
To learn more about NGL’s new game and its mental health awareness initiative, visit NGL’s website or download the app today. The company hopes to launch further cause-related initiatives in the future, so stay tuned to the app for further updates.
About NGL
NGL is a fresh take on anonymity; the app provides a safe space for users to be their authentic selves, without the unrealistic expectations of traditional social media. NGL launched on November 7th, 2021, hailed from a small group of friends in Venice Beach, California. NGL’s founders saw the state of social media and its detachment from reality, and they wanted to make a change… so they did! NGL first went #1 on the App Store in the summer of 2022, and since then, it’s helped more than 200 million users to be their authentic selves online.
