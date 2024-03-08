Province takes action to fund IVF, support families

CANADA, March 8 - People in B.C. on the path to parenthood will soon have more supports as the Province begins work to provide better, more affordable access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services.

“For people wanting to start a family, infertility and other barriers to parenthood can take a real toll on their well-being,” said Premier David Eby. “Being able to have a child shouldn’t depend on how much money you make, who you love or your relationship status. A new publicly funded IVF program here in B.C. will support more people on the path to parenthood.”

Starting April 1, 2025, a new publicly funded IVF program will fund treatment and medication for a single cycle of treatment. Further details like age considerations, service delivery options and care pathways to access the service throughout B.C. will be determined through consultation with an expert clinical group over the course of 2024.

“We’ve heard from many people that reducing barriers to IVF services will be life-changing for them and their families,” said Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity. “Everyone benefits when we build inclusive communities and empower women and gender-diverse people, whether through expanding access to health care, delivering more affordable child care, taking on gender-based violence or offering new training opportunities.”

Through Budget 2024, the Province is investing $68 million to begin work on the new IVF program.

“Our government continues to take action to strengthen access to health-care services for people in B.C.,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Creating a publicly funded IVF program is an important step toward an equitable public health-care system that puts people first and ensures that people can get the care they need regardless of their ability to pay. Once launched, the new program will help many families every year, and I look forward to working with our health-care system partners on making this a reality for hopeful parents in B.C.”

B.C. provides coverage for medically required infertility investigations such as detailed gynecological investigations to determine the cause of female infertility, lab tests to measure hormones related to ovulation, seminal examination to determine the presence or absence of sperm in the case of suspected male infertility, and artificial insemination performed in a doctor’s office. The new coverage will be in line with coverage in other Canadian provinces.

Improving access to IVF is part of the Province’s work to improve gender equity in B.C. This includes actions such as reducing the costs of child care, introducing pay-transparency legislation and reducing gender-based violence.

The Province is also launching a new family law clinic model that increases access to free and fast legal assistance, which represents the largest expansion of legal aid in a generation. This means many of those facing trauma, such as women dealing with intimate partner violence, won’t have to worry about finances.

In addition, the Province provides access to free prescription birth control, which saves women money and also allows them to make choices about their own bodies.

Quotes:

Dr. Carol Fenton, medical health officer, Interior Health, expecting her first child through IVF –

“Reproductive health is important for individuals, families and the population. IVF is a medical procedure that can help overcome some of the causes that prevent some people achieving pregnancy. Infertility is often caused by health issues and going through the stress of unsuccessfully trying to achieve pregnancy is also very hard. Until now, most reproductive medicine, such as IVF, was private pay in B.C., which meant it was out of reach for a lot of people. This new program in B.C. will make IVF more accessible to support people in their reproductive journeys and move closer to achieving the families they hope for.”

Dr. Ruth Habte, OB/GYN resident physician, University of British Columbia –

“As a budding fertility physician, I have seen firsthand how the cost of fertility treatments add significant stress to an already stressful time and make fertility treatments inaccessible for some. I applaud the government for covering one cycle of IVF, a policy that will help make growing their family through IVF more accessible for patients and shows that our government values reproductive health care.”

Laura Spencer, fertility coach, Your Fertility Coach –

“The announcement that IVF will be funded for those who need it in B.C. marks a significant milestone for so many people in B.C. This gives hope to the individuals and couples who rely on IVF to expand their families but couldn’t afford the treatment. Thank you to the B.C. government for taking the time and resources to develop a program that will help ensure more equitable access to treatment for B.C. patients who require this medical intervention.”

Quick Facts:

Infertility is a disease of the male or female reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.

According to a recent report from the World Health Organization, one in six people globally are affected by infertility over the duration of their reproductive lives.

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is a fertility treatment that includes a complex set of procedures that can lead to a pregnancy.

Learn More:

