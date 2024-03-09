Submit Release
First Christian Church Approved for More than $4.7 Million in FEMA Recovery Funds

Frankfort, Ky. – FEMA has approved $ 4,757,382 to the Commonwealth of Kentucky to replace the First Christian Church which was destroyed by the Dec. 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes.

During the incident period, severe storms, and flooding caused an EF-4 Tornado outbreak resulted in the destruction of the First Christian Church, a facility listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In response, contractors were used for demolition and disposal of damaged church facilities. The applicant will also utilize contractors for the replacement of the main church building using current codes and standards. 

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop project worksheets and scopes of work. Following approvals by FEMA and KYEM, FEMA obligates funding for the project.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private non-profit organizations including some houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

The federal share for this Public Assistance project is 90 percent of the eligible with the remaining non-federal share of 10% to be contributed by other sources.

