WV Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers Will Be Closed Saturday, March 9, 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– The state-federal Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers in Boone and Clay counties will be closed Saturday, March 9, 2024, due to forecast inclement weather.

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2024.

The centers are located at:

Boone County 38 John Slack Circle, Racine, WV 26165 Hours of operation: Closed Saturday, March 9, 2024 Reopening 9 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2024

Clay County Located at 223 Main Street Clay, 25043, WV Hours of operation: Closed Saturday, March 9, 2024 Reopening 9 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2024

Centers in Harrison and Kanawha counties will be open on Saturday, March 9, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. to assist survivors.

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.