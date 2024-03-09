Submit Release
News Search

There were 125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,041 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Pre­vails Over Biden’s Unlaw­ful Attempt to Redi­rect Mon­ey Away from Bor­der Wall Construction

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured a preliminary injunction against an attempt by the Biden Administration to illegally redirect statutorily obligated funds away from the construction of a border wall. 

Under President Donald Trump’s leadership, Congress dedicated roughly $1.4 billion to the construction of walls and barriers along the southern border in order to reduce the number of illegal aliens entering the country. Immediately upon taking office, President Joseph Biden issued an executive order demanding construction stop and directing the Department of Homeland Security to devise a way to redirect the funds. 

Texas sued to stop this scheme and to require the Biden Administration to follow the law and use the appropriated money for the purpose Congress directed. A federal district court agreed with Texas and has now issued a preliminary injunction to prevent the Administration’s effort to illegally defund the border wall.

“Biden acted completely improperly by refusing to spend the money that Congress appropriated for border wall construction, and even attempting to redirect those funds,” said Attorney General Paxton. “His actions demonstrate his desperation for open borders at any cost, but Texas has prevailed.”

To read the order, click here.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Pre­vails Over Biden’s Unlaw­ful Attempt to Redi­rect Mon­ey Away from Bor­der Wall Construction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more