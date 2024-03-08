Prescribed Burns Scheduled for Fort Boise WMA and Roswell Marsh WHA

Many users have noticed a lack of water in some of the wetland units at Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area and Roswell Marsh Wildlife Habitat Area, located in Southwest Idaho. These wetland areas are in the process of drying out in preparation for a prescribed burn scheduled to occur in mid-March or early April, depending on weather conditions.

“Portions of these areas were sprayed with herbicide in fall 2023, and a prescribed burn is the best option to remove decadent vegetation, facilitate further noxious weed control, and create open water areas for utilization by both wildlife and sportsmen,” said Tyler Archibald, Regional Wildlife Biologist.

But what about migrating snow geese? March and early April are typically the peak wildlife viewing times at both areas.

“This spring, we’re seeing more dispersed groups of snow geese across the landscape, utilizing a variety of water bodies on lands other than Roswell Marsh WHA. Several ponds at Fort Boise WMA are still holding water, and there’s a good number of birds at Fort Boise WMA currently. Other groups of birds are using wetlands on private lands throughout the region.”

For more information, please contact Fish and Game’s Fort Boise WMA office at (208) 722-5888.