Sen. Nick Miller Announces More Than $1.2 Million in State Funding for Affordable Housing in Northampton County

March 8, 2024 − Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) announced today that two affordable housing projects in Northampton County will receive funding via the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, part of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

“We are at a crucial need for affordable housing in the Lehigh Valley,” said Miller. “So many of our residents are struggling to afford their mortgage and rent payments. I am proud to bring this money home to address this ongoing concern.”

The Northampton County Commissioners will receive more than $1.1 million for homebuyer construction in partnership with Community Action Lehigh Valley. Northampton County will receive $81,560 for a Community Housing Development Organization operating grant on behalf of Community Action Lehigh Valley

“As the fastest growing region in the commonwealth, we are struggling to keep up with the demand for housing,” added Miller. “So many people are recognizing what a great place the Lehigh Valley is to live, but we need to be able to accommodate our residents of all incomes.”

More than $12 million has been earmarked for the HOME program in 20 counties across Pennsylvania.

“I am grateful that we are providing funding for more affordable housing and I am hopeful this offsets some of the financial burden for our residents,” said Miller.

