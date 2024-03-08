When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 06, 2024 FDA Publish Date: March 08, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Metal Contaminant - Lead Company Name: La Fiesta Food Products Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

03/06/2024, La Fiesta Food Products, La Mirada California is recalling Cinnamon Ground .87oz because it has the potential to be contaminated with lead.

Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water. Exposure to larger amounts of lead can cause lead poisoning. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount of and duration of lead exposure and age of the person exposed.

The affected product was distributed in California as well as Arizona, Washington, and Texas through distributors to retail stores from April 20, 2023 through May 3, 2023.

The impacted Cinnamon Ground products are identified below:

La Fiesta Brand Cinnamon Ground .87oz UPC#032327000449

La Fiesta Food Products became aware of the issue after the FDA collected samples of the product and lab analysis revealed elevated concentrations of lead. There have been no reports of illnesses to date. There have been no reports of illnesses to date.

Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it or return to place of purchase for refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers with questions can contact 408-326-0487 or qualityassurance@lffp.com, Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm PST.