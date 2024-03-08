Governor Abbott Grants Temporary Waiver To Comptroller’s Office For Texas Wildfires

TEXAS, March 8 - March 8, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced he granted a waiver to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts as Texas continues surging all available resources to support Texans and communities impacted by wildfires across the state.



“Texas continues to deploy all available resources to ensure emergency response personnel have what they need to respond to these devastating wildfires and help Texans begin to recover,” said Governor Abbott. “By suspending these rules, first responders and local officials will have access to readily available fuel so emergency vehicles can more efficiently deliver critical supplies to Texans in need and contain these wildfires. I thank all the first responders, state officials, and local personnel for working tirelessly to keep their fellow Texans safe.”



Comptroller of Public Accounts: The temporary waiver will allow the use of dyed diesel fuel in vehicles on Texas roadways and suspends requirements to pay the state motor fuels tax on such dyed diesel. The Texas Comptroller also secured a federal waiver to help with diesel fuel supply.



This temporary suspension has been granted to the extent that these rules and requirements prevent, hinder, or delay Texas’ ongoing response to these dangerous wildfires. The suspension is limited to the duration of the disaster and restricted to the counties in the Governor’s disaster declaration.



Active Wildfires:

• Grape Vine Creek Fire, Gray County – est. 34,882 acres, 96% contained

• Smokehouse Creek Fire, Hutchinson County - est. 1,058,570 acres, 87% contained

• Windy Deuce Fire, Moore County – est. 144,206 acres, 92% contained



Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities and protect Texans from these devastating wildfires, including: