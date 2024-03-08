Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on March 11, 2024

MARYLAND, August 3 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 8, 2024

Committees will receive briefing on the state of the office market and restaurant sectors; review maximum towing rates for motor vehicles; FY23-30 CIPs for MCPS and M-NCPPC; amendments to the Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan; and the FAITH ZTA

The Economic Development (ECON) Committee will meet on Monday, March 11 at 9:30 a.m. to receive a briefing from representatives of the Planning Department about the state of the office market in Montgomery County. In addition, the committee will receive a briefing about the County’s restaurant sector.

The members of the ECON Committee include Chair Natali Fani-González, Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe, Councilmember Evan Glass and Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to review Executive Regulation No. 19-23, Maximum Rates for Motor Vehicle Towing from Private Property.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee will meet at 1 p.m. to review the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for transportation projects and amendments to the Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Glass and Councilmember Balcombe and Vice President Kate Stewart.

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the FY25-30 CIP for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC). In addition, the committee will review Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 24-01, Household Living - Civic and Institutional Uses.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson and Councilmembers Fani-González and Will Jawando.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Office Market Follow Up

Briefing: The ECON Committee will receive a follow up briefing from the Planning Department on the state of the office market in Montgomery County. At a meeting held on Sept. 11, 2023, the committee received an initial briefing on this topic, followed by a panel discussion with industry leaders about current office market trends and options to address vacancies. The discussion included pandemic-induced trends in the office market, strategies to attract and retain tenants, office conversions and economic development assistance programs. Nationally, office vacancy rates continue to rise, and potential tenants are exhibiting greater demand for newer office buildings. At this meeting, the committee is expected to review recommendations from Margrave Strategies to address these issues, in addition to analysis conducted by the Planning Department and the results of outreach conducted by the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC).

Restaurant Industry Follow Up

Briefing: The ECON Committee will receive a follow up briefing from representatives of the Department of Permitting Services (DPS) about a proposal to reduce permitting timelines and improve customer service for the restaurant industry. At a meeting held on Dec. 4, 2023, the committee received a briefing about delays in receiving permits and the uncertainty in permitting timelines for restaurants. At this meeting, representatives from DPS will present an update on potential solutions, including the possibility of employing health inspectors within DPS to lead the permitting process for restaurants. Currently, there is a shortage of food inspectors available within the Department of Health and Human Services, which has contributed to the permitting delays.

Executive Regulation No. 19-23, Maximum Rates for Motor Vehicle Towing from Private Property

Review: The PS Committee will review Executive Regulation No. 19-23, Maximum Rates for Motor Vehicle Towing from Private Property, which sets the maximum rates for towing, storage and any other service safely remove a vehicle from a private lot. In addition, the regulation proposes technical editing and stylistic corrections. According to the County Code, the rates must be reviewed by the County Executive at least every two years. County Code also sets a maximum fee of $25 for un-attaching a vehicle prior to its removal from private property.

Flat rates for towing are proposed to increase by approximately 13 to 14 percent over the current rates set two years ago. The new proposed maximum rates are $170, $285 or $570 depending on the gross weight of the vehicle. The new proposed storage fees beyond the first 24 hours of storage would increase by approximately 17 to 18 percent over the previously set rates. The new proposed storage rates are $35, $50 and $100 for each 24-hour period depending on the weight of the vehicle. Based on information provided in the staff report, Montgomery County has lower tow rates than the majority of local jurisdictions.

Transportation Projects FY25-30 CIP

Review: The TE Committee will hold its third meeting to review the FY25-30 CIP for transportation projects, which includes a recommended $1.7 billion over the six-year period. Compared to the FY23-28 CIP, this amount represents a $73 million, or a 4.2 percent, decrease in expenditures. The CIP includes funding for bridges, highway maintenance, mass transit, parking districts, pedestrian facilities and bikeway, road and traffic improvements. At this meeting, the committee will review pedestrian facilities, bikeways and roads.

The committee’s second meeting held on March 4 included a project-by-project review of the highway maintenance, traffic improvement, parking and bridge subcategories. The first meeting held on Feb. 26 included an overview of the CIP and a review of mass transit projects. A fourth meeting is scheduled for March 18 to follow up on outstanding questions from the first three meetings.

Amendments to the Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan – Category Change Requests

Review: The TE Committee will review and make recommendations on seven category change requests to the County’s Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan. The County’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is responsible for assembling, reviewing and processing category change amendments. Eight of the requests are within the Glen Hills Study Area within the Potomac Subregion Master Plan Area and are seeking public sewer service via the Potomac Peripheral Sewer Service Policy. Recommendations from the Planning Board and the County Executive are included in the staff report for each request.

Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) FY25-30 CIP

Review: The PHP Committee will review the FY25-30 CIP for the M-NCPPC, which includes a request for $319.7 million in funding, which is an increase of more than $23 million, or 7.9 percent, over the amended FY23-28 CIP. The County Executive’s recommended M-NCPPC budget is $303 million, which is a 2.3 percent increase from the previously approved budget. It includes approximately $7.5 million in FY24 funds shifting to FY25-30 for the Pollution Prevention and Stream Protection projects. The Executive’s recommended affordability reconciliation represents a 7.9 percent decrease in the budget requested by M-NCPPC, or a reduction of more than $24 million.

The CIP consists of 38 projects, which include two new projects and 36 ongoing projects. The new projects include the Silver Spring Park Benefit Payment, which would be used for acquisition of new parkland and the development of park facilities on new and existing parks to serve the Silver Spring downtown and adjacent communities’ area. The other new project is the Lyttonsville Civic Green, which would provide for a new park at 2205 Kansas Avenue to serve as a rest stop with amenities along the Capital Crescent Trail and the Purple Line light rail.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 24-01, Household Living - Civic and Institutional Uses

Review: The PHP Committee is expected to hold a public hearing on ZTA 24-01, Household Living – Civic and Institutional Uses. The zoning measure, which is also known as the Facilitating Affordable Inclusive Transformational Housing (FAITH) ZTA, would remove barriers to the creation of affordable housing and provide reasonable flexibility in the development standards for multi-unit and townhouse living on properties associated with faith and educational institutions. The ZTA would allow religious assembly use and the educational institution (private) use to build affordable townhouses and apartments in residential detached zones.

The lead sponsors of ZTA 24-01 are Council Vice President Stewart and Council President Friedson. All Councilmembers have cosponsored ZTA 24-01.

