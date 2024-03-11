Clinical Architecture Hosting Healthcare Thought Leadership Sessions at HIMSS 2024
Visit our in-booth (#2281) Data Quality Theater in Orlando
This year, we're especially excited to introduce our Data Quality Theater. It will feature panels with industry thought leaders and influencers, who will share their insights on data quality.”CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Architecture will be featuring for the first time an in-booth theater at the HIMSS Global Health Conference March 11-15, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. The Clinical Architecture Data Quality Theater schedule includes 13 educational sessions presented by esteemed healthcare industry thought leaders including Didi Davis, The Sequoia Project; Dr. William Gregg, HCA Healthcare; Michelle Dardis, MSN, MBA, The Joint Commission; Dr. Michael S. Barr, MEDIS, LLC; Angie Glotstein, RN, BSN, GEHA, Inc.; Dr. Joe Bormel, Cognitive Medical Systems, Inc.; Dr. Benjamin Hamlin, NCQA; Jim Shalaby, PharmD, Elimu Informatics; Kelly Sager, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a Danaher Corporation -- and many others.
— Charlie Harp, CEO of Clinical Architecture
HIMSS 2024 attendees are invited to view the schedule and register for sessions here. While at booth #2281, visitors can speak with a Clinical Architecture representative about any of our data quality solutions, including our powerful Pivot product. Pivot is a unique tool that provides message format transformation, content normalization and improved data quality of clinical data in an automated, scalable way.
“Since its inception in 2007, Clinical Architecture has consistently participated in HIMSS, both as attendees and exhibitors. This event stands out as a yearly highlight for us, offering a unique opportunity to connect with friends, colleagues, partners, and competitors while keeping informed of developments across the healthcare spectrum. This year, we're especially excited to introduce our Data Quality Theater. It will feature panels with industry thought leaders and influencers, who will share their insights on data quality. This is an opportunity you shouldn't miss to gain valuable perspectives and enhance your understanding of data quality in healthcare,” stated Charlie Harp, CEO of Clinical Architecture.
While at HIMSS, be sure to attend “Building a Framework for Better Data Quality” a presentation by Clinical Architecture CEO, Charlie Harp, in the Interoperability Showcase Spotlight Theater on Tuesday, March 12th at 2:45pm.
About Clinical Architecture:
Clinical Architecture was founded in 2007 by industry veterans, clinicians, and informatics experts to deliver innovative solutions that maximize the effectiveness of healthcare. We work with leading organizations including several of the largest healthcare enterprises, EHR/HIE vendors, the Joint Commission, the CDC, and others to solve challenges around healthcare data quality and interoperability.
